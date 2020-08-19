California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews are working in blistering heat to beat back multiple wildfires that have sparked across Northern California.

The flames Wednesday have sent thousands of people from their homes into smoky air and killed a pilot on a firefighting mission.

Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed the extraordinary weather and thousands of lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires.

He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.

Ash and smoke filled the air over San Francisco, which is surrounded by wildfires burning to the north, east and south.