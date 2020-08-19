Californians dodge another round of blackouts amid heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians have avoided another round of rolling blackouts thanks to conservation measures. The state’s electrical grid operator made that announcement Wednesday but kept in place a Flex Alert urging customers to conserve power. The system is being strained by a searing heat wave roasting the West. But the California Independent System Operator said rolling outages of the kind that took place last Friday and Saturday were avoided thanks to conservation, more imported energy and an uptick in wind-generated power. Power use in the state is expected to dip in the next few days along with the heat but usage could rise again along with the temperatures next week.