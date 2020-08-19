AP Explains: India’s Kashmir move foretold China standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Chinese officials are holding talks to try to resolve a months-long standoff along their disputed frontier, where the two countries have deployed tens of thousands of soldiers. More than a dozen rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse. Experts say India’s move last year to strip semi-autonomous status of its controlled portion of Kashmir and divide it into two federally governed territories has provoked China to flex its military muscle in the remote Ladakh area, leading to the Asian giants’ deadliest border clashes in over four decades. In August 2019, India declared Ladakh a federal territory, separating it from disputed Kashmir and straining relations with China and Pakistan.