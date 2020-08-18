WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats adapt roll call, keynote to virus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. Democrats this year will try abbreviated ceremonies for the roll call vote of state delegations and the keynote speech that has helped catapult political careers in past years. Tuesday will also see candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, give a speech introducing herself to Americans as a potential first lady and making a pitch for him. Former President Bill Clinton and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, former Secretary of State John Kerry, are among other highlights.