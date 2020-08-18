Vietnam demands Malaysia probe fatal shooting of fisherman

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has voiced concern over the Malaysian coast guard’s move to open fire on two Vietnamese fishing vessels that led to the death of one fisherman, and demanded Kuala Lumpur investigate the case. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said Monday that the two Vietnamese boats entered Malaysian waters late Sunday and refused to stop when approached by a coast guard vessel. When the Malaysian vessel fired warning shots, the Vietnamese threw petrol bombs and tried to ram the vessel with their boats, leaving officials no choice but to fire at the boats in self-defense, it said in a statement on Facebook. It said one Vietnamese fisherman died and 18 others detained.