US, Russia still at odds over new nuclear arms treaty

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Russia have concluded two days of arms control talks in Vienna. The talks concluded on Tuesday with the two sides still at odds over a U.S. demand to include China in any new treaty but also showing signs of a possible willingness to extend the existing New START deal. U.S. negotiator Marshall Billingslea told reporters, “There are some areas of convergence between Russia and the United States, but we do remain far apart on a number of key issues.” Russia says if China is part of a new treaty, Britain and France should also be included.