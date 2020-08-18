UN-backed court to deliver verdicts in Hariri assassination

LEIDSCHENDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is to deliver verdicts in the trial held in absentia of four members of the militant Lebanese Hezbollah group. The men are accused of involvement in the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005. The verdicts were delayed by nearly two weeks as a mark of respect for victims of another devastating explosion — the detonation of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port. The trial centered on the alleged roles of the four Hezbollah members in the truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and wounded 226 people.