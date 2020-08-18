 Skip to Content

UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic

LONDON (AP) — U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. London-based Marks & Spencer said Tuesday the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and U.K. stores. The reductions represent about 9% of the company’s workforce.Marks & Spencer said group revenue fell 13.2% in the quarter ended Aug. 8, driven by a 38% drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares.  

