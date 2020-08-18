State senator charged with ‘injury’ to Confederate monument

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia state senator has been charged with two felonies for her alleged involvement in the damaging of a large Confederate monument during protests in the city of Portsmouth. WAVY-TV reports Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas faces charges of of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. The monument consists of a large obelisk and statues of four Confederate military personnel. Heads were ripped off some statues, and one was pulled down during protests in June. Police say others face charges, including members of the local NAACP chapter, a local school board member and members of the public defenders office.