Seized trawler had Australia’s largest cocaine haul on board

SYDNEY (AP) — Cocaine pulled from a seized trawler was confirmed to be Australia’s largest haul of the illicit drug. The Coralynne was intercepted off Australia’s east coast Saturday night after intelligence officers saw it receive drugs transferred from a larger boat. The haul had been estimated at up to 1 metric ton before it was weighed. But the Australian Border Force said 1.8 metric tons of cocaine in 1,890 blocks had been removed from the trawler now docked in Sydney Harbor. The agency said the potential value was up to $616 million. Drug syndicates target the Australian market because of the relatively high prices Australians are prepared to pay.