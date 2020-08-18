Pandemic accelerates power shift in fashion, advertising

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has accelerated a power shift in the fashion and advertising world, with models and influencers by necessity wielding more control over their own images during remote photo and video shoots. Modeling agencies are calling for companies to ship clothes directly to models, advertisers are crowd-sourcing video campaigns and creative directors are finding innovative ways to pick their best shots over Zoom. It’s difficult to know what the lasting impact will be to these industries. Some predict smaller crews at photography and videography shoots moving forward and some think the shift toward models having more control over their personal brand as long-lasting.