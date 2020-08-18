Officials say Israel, Sudan close to peace agreement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Sudan say they are close to reaching a peace agreement — setting the stage for a possible second dramatic diplomatic breakthrough for Israel with its Arab neighbors in a matter of days. A Sudanese official announced Tuesday that his government is “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel,” drawing a promise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “do all that’s needed” to wrap up a deal. The announcements comes days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement to establish formal diplomatic ties.