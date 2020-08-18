 Skip to Content

Officials say Israel, Sudan close to peace agreement

New
11:06 am AP - National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Sudan say they are close to reaching a peace agreement — setting the stage for a possible second dramatic diplomatic breakthrough for Israel with its Arab neighbors in a matter of days. A Sudanese official announced Tuesday that his government is “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel,” drawing a promise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “do all that’s needed” to wrap up a deal. The announcements comes days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement to establish formal diplomatic ties. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film