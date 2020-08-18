Mali soldiers detain senior officers in apparent mutiny

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Witnesses say Malian soldiers have taken up arms in the garrison town of Kati and have begun arresting senior military officers in an apparent mutiny. The latest turmoil in the West African nation comes after more than two months of political demonstrations calling for the president’s resignation. It was not immediately clear who was behind the latest unrest to wrack Mali, but the developments already had prompted at least one government ministry in the nearby capital of Bamako to evacuate.