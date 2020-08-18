Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions against Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s parliament has overwhelmingly voted for economic sanctions against the regime in neighboring Belarus, saying the presidential election there must not be internationally recognized. Lithuania’s foreign minister said that Tuesday’s vote was “a strong message to the world.” Lawmakers also called for the international rejection of the legitimacy of President Alexander Lukashenko who won his sixth term in office with 80% of the votes. Further details on the economic sanctions weren’t immediately available. The opposition denounced the vote as rigged and hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets all across Belarus in protest.