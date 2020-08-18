 Skip to Content

Japan’s exports plunge amid crush from coronavirus pandemic

8:22 pm AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its exports in July plunged 19.2% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt demand for goods from the world’s third largest economy. The Finance Ministry’s provisional numbers released Wednesday showed Japan’s imports fell 22.3% in July. Exports to the U.S. were hit hard, declining 19.5% last month, as shipments of plastic goods, iron and steel and computer parts weakened. But Japan recorded its first trade surplus in four months, helped by a nascent recovery in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.  Japan’s exports to China, including metals, paper products and machinery, grew 8.2% in July. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

