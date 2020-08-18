 Skip to Content

Islamic scholar ordered released while appeal is pursued

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered that an Islamic scholar serving a life sentence for soliciting treason after the Sept. 11 attacks be released from custody while he pursues his appeal. The order Tuesday grants release to Ali Al-Timimi in part because of concerns he is susceptible to the coronavirus and in part because of a recent Supreme Court case that could invalidate several counts on which he was convicted back in 2005. Al-Timimi has been imprisoned for the last 15 years, most recently at the federal Supermax facility in Colorado. He was convicted after prosecutors say he used his influence to persuade a group of young men in Virginia to try to join the Taliban.

