Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victim after victim lined up to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who changed their lives during a long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname Golden State Killer. The daughter of one rape victim gave him an obscene hand gesture and cursed him Tuesday during the first of four days of hearings in Sacramento County Superior Court. DeAngelo will be formally sentenced to life in prison on Friday. The former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades. He has admitted 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986.