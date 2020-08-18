 Skip to Content

German police arrest suspected Syrian militant near Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested a Syrian national suspected of having been a member of two militant groups that fought against Syria’s government during the early stages of the conflict there. Federal prosecutors say the suspect was arrested Tuesday southwest of Berlin. They say in a statement that the man is suspected of having been a member of Ahrar al-Tabqa and later Ahrar al-Sham from January until at least October 2013. Both groups are deemed “foreign terrorist organizations” by Germany.

