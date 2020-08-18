In Belarus, more workers join strikes against the president

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Workers in Belarus are joining a growing strike, turning up pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader to step down after winning an election they say was rigged. The widening strikes come as unprecedented mass protests against election results that handed President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term with 80% of the vote entered the 10th straight day. Lukashenko on Monday dismissed the strikes as insignificant and said he will not cave in to pressure, but appeared nervous as dissent grew. Also Tuesday, the Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia handed in his resignation after issuing a statement in support of the protests.