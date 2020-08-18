Asia Today: S. Korea sees highest daily increase since March

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 297 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily rise since early March, as the country began restricting gatherings in the greater capital area amid fears that transmissions are getting out of control. Officials have enforced stronger social distancing restrictions for Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province and Incheon starting Wednesday, which prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Nightclubs, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants, computer gaming cafes and other “high-risk” facilities will be shut, while churches will be required to entirely conduct their worship services online.