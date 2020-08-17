The home front: Virus stalks nurses after they leave work

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — For four nurses in a Southern California hospital, the scariest place isn’t the ward where they care for coronavirus patients. It’s home, where they feel helpless to keep their families safe. They care for their patients during 12-hour shifts, taking temperatures and holding hands through gloves, and wondering when it will all end. And then they go home, to a new routine of changing clothes in the garage and rushing inside to shower before they can kiss their kids goodnight.