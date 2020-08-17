 Skip to Content

Thai economy shrinks 12% in 2Q, worst decline in 22 years

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has reported its economy contracted at a 12.2% annual rate in the April-June quarter, its sharpest downturn since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. The data released Monday reflect a deterioration of business activity, with the country virtually closed to international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. The economy shrank 2% in the first quarter of the year. The report Monday by the National Economic and Social Development Council showed investment, consumer spending and trade all contracted. Farm output, also hurt by a drought, fell 3% while manufacturing declined 14%. Thailand’s leaders are meanwhile grappling with a  wave of student unrest that underscores public discontent with the government and its handling of the economy. 

