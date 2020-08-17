 Skip to Content

Sons use e-books to help virus-stricken dad, other patients

12:55 am AP - National News

LONDON (AP) — Geoff Woolf instilled in his sons a love for literature, and when he got sick with COVID-19, they turned to books to help him — and others. The 73-year-old retiree was hospitalized in London in March, soon fell unconscious and doctors said the outlook was bleak. Sons Nicky and Sam got him an e-reader to play him a favorite book, and figured audiobooks might help others too. Their Books for Dad project has grown and aims to donate some 5,000 e-readers to U.K. hospitals in the next six months. Meanwhile Woolf awoke after 67 days on a ventilator and is recovering at a specialized neurological hospital.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film