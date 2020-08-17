EU president calls emergency summit on Belarus elections

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel has convened an emergency summit of EU leaders to discuss the presidential election in Belarus and the crackdown in the wake of the polls. Noting that the video conference would take place on Wednesday at 1000 GMT, Michel tweeted that “the people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elected their leader” and that “violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed.” The 27 EU foreign ministers said on Friday that the elections were neither free nor fair and that they refuse to accept the results of the polls, as announced by the Belarus electoral commission.