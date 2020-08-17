Partner of Belarus’ dead protester demands independent probe

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The partner of a demonstrator who died in protests in Belarus says she will push for an independent probe of his death. When 34-year-old Alexander Taraikovsky died on Aug. 10, the authorities initially claimed that he was killed by an explosive device he intended to throw at police blew up in his hands. On Sunday, the country’s interior minister stepped back from the initial official version, acknowledging that Taraikovsky might have been killed by a rubber bullet. Taraikovsky’s partner, Elena German, told The Associated Press that the minister was trying to dodge responsibility for what she described as a cold-blooded murder of an unarmed protester. She demanded an independent investigation into his death.