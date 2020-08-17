 Skip to Content

‘Owl House’ bisexual character is a Disney TV series rarity

4:57 pm AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Disney Channel’s “The Owl House” is lauding the company for featuring a LGBTQ teenager on the animated series. Dana Terrace tweeted that “representation matters!” The 14-year-old character, Luz, reportedly is the first bisexual character on a Disney TV series. A gay lead character was depicted in the Disney+ streaming service’s animated short “Out,” which debuted last May. “The Owl House” premiered in January and returned in July after a few months’ break. It has been renewed for a second season. The character Luz, a Dominican American girl, aspires to be a witch despite a lack of magical abilities. Luz is voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles.

Associated Press

