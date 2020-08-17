Norway arrests citizen for spying, doesn’t identify country

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic intelligence agency says a Norwegian citizen has been arrested for handing over information to a foreign country. The Norwegian Police Security Service didn’t identify the foreign country or name the individual who was arrested Saturday in Oslo, but said the suspect’s alleged actions could harm fundamental national interests.” The security service said the citizen is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years for a civil servant convicted of spying. A custody hearing is scheduled for later Monday.