Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Several mortar shells have hit various part of Kabul as Afghans are marking their country’s Independence Day. No militant group responsibility for the attack on Tuesday morning and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Interior Ministry’s spokesman says the mortars were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern part of the Afghan capital. The attack came a day after the government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it holds until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers. The decision is likely to further delay the start of intra-Afghan peace talks sought by the United States.