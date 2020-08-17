Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting another week with modest gains on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is making its latest run at its record high. The benchmark index was up 0.3% at 3,384.56 in midday trading. Earlier in the morning, it climbed above its record closing level of 3,386.15, which was set on Feb. 19 before the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide and created the worst recession in decades. Twice last week, the index briefly crossed above that record level, only to fade in the afternoon. The Dow was down 0.2%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.8%. Treasury yields also slowed following their big run last week.