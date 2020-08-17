Iran: Fuel en route to Venezuela seized by US wasn’t Iranian

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s oil minister says the cargo of four tankers seized by the United States last week en route to Venezuela was no longer Iranian property. The minister on Monday insisted the U.S. had no right to confiscate the shipment in international waters. The Trump administration said it seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela. The move was part of stepped-up U.S. campaign of maximum pressure on Iran and Venezuela, both heavily sanctioned allies. But the oil minister said the cargo had been “sold to customers and the payment was received” for it.