How the AP covered ratification of the 19th Amendment

The bulletin moved just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 18, 1920. It conveyed the urgent news that the 19th Amendment had been ratified, giving women the constitutional right to vote The AP had been covering the slow progress toward suffrage around the country as state after state ratified the amendment in 1920, culminating in August with Tennessee’s approval that it past the threshold to become law. The initial AP wire dispatches included jubilant reaction from around the country, including telegram from White House cabinet secretaries to the Tennessee governor.