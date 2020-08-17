Google says Australians could lose free search services

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Google is warning that the Australian government’s plan to make digital giants pay for news content threatens users’ free services in Australia and could result in their data being given to media organizations. The U.S.-based company gave the warning in what it described as an “open letter to Australians” a week before public consultations close on draft laws that would make both Google and Facebook pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Both Google and Facebook have condemned the proposed legislation. Australian competition watchdog Rod Sims says Google’s letter contains misinformation.