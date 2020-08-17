 Skip to Content

Genevieve grows into Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm watch has been issued for southern parts of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula as Genevieve rapidly strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane off the country’s Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Monday the storm had sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kmh) and was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kmh). Genevieve was located about 225 miles (360 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Genevieve is forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday. But it is not expected to make landfall, possibly passing near the tip of Baja California Sur on Wednesday night and Thursday.

