Former CIA officer charged with giving China classified info

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI has been charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers. That’s according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in federal court in Honolulu. Alexander Yuk Ching Ma is accused of revealing government secrets to Chinese intelligence officers in a hotel room in Hong Kong over a three-day period in March 2001, and of continuing to remain in touch with them even after he took a job with the FBI. Ma was charged in federal court in Honolulu.