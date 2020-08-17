FDA flags accuracy problem with widely used coronavirus test

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning about problems with a widely used test for coronavirus that can lead to false results. The regulators flagged the issues to doctors and lab technicians working with a popular test from Thermo Fisher. The warning comes nearly a month after health officials in Connecticut warned that the test had delivered false positive results to at least 90 people tested for the virus. The FDA said Monday that lab technicians working with the test must follow updated instructions and use new software provided by Thermo Fisher to ensure accurate results.