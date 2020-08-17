Biden’s convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden introduced the breadth of his political coalition to a nation in crisis Monday night at the Democratic National Convention. He gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence and featuring both progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans united against President Donald Trump’s reelection. Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed Trump, the Republican who replaced her husband. Most of the speeches at the convention curtailed by the virus were prerecorded and shown on videotape.