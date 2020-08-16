UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon’s Hariri case

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah who were allegedly involved in the killing more than 15 years ago of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a huge truck bombing assassination in Beirut. The verdicts are expected on Tuesday at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon. They come just days after a huge explosion at Beirut’s port killed at least 180 people and wounded thousands. But unlike the blast that killed Hariri and 21 others on Feb. 14, 2005, Tuesday’s explosion was believed to be accidental.