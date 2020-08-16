 Skip to Content

Puerto Rico holds 2nd voting round after chaotic primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Thousands of Puerto Ricans are getting a second chance to vote for the first time, a week after delayed and missing ballots marred the original primaries in a blow to the U.S. territory’s democracy. More than 60 of the island’s 110 precincts opened Sunday following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that stated a second round of voting would take place at centers that never opened on Aug. 9 or did not remain open the required eight hours. The primaries for the pro-statehood New Progressive Party pit Gov. Wanda Vázquez against Pedro Pierluisi, who was Puerto Rico’s representative to Congress from 2009 to 2017. 

