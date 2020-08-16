New Zealand delays election after virus outbreak in Auckland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed New Zealand’s elections by four weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak in Auckland. The election will now be held on Oct. 17. Opposition parties had sought a delay after the virus outbreak prompted a two-week lockdown in Auckland and halted election campaigning. New Zealand had gone more than three months without any domestic virus cases before the cluster emerged in its largest city. It’s now infected 49 people, all thought to be connected. Ardern said she wouldn’t consider delaying the election again, no matter what was going on with the outbreak, and noted other countries successfully held elections during the pandemic.