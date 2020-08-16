 Skip to Content

LA Kings suspends mascot after sexual harassment lawsuit

New
3:04 pm AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have suspended the man who performs as the ice hockey team’s mascot after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him by a former female employee. ESPN reported the team suspended Tim Smith. Smith portrays the lion mascot called Bailey and is the senior manager of game presentation and events. A lawsuit filed by a former female employee against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages. The woman was a member of the Kings Ice Crew, the team’s brand ambassadors.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film