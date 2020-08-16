German food company to change racist name of popular sauce

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s best-known food companies says it will rename a popular spicy dressing because of the racist connotations of its name. Food company Knorr will change the name of its “Zigeuersauce,” or “gypsy sauce” to “Paprika Sauce Hungarian Style.” A German newspaper reported Sunday that the spicy sauce, a staple in many German households, will within a few weeks show up with the new name in supermarkets. Members of the country’s Roma and Sinti minorities welcomed the decision, noting that the sauce is not even part of their traditional cuisine. But one Roma leader said they are more worried by the increasing racism against minorities in Germany.