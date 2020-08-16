Confusion over exams in England as regulator pulls guidance

LONDON (AP) — The British government has been urged to “get a grip” over how grades are being awarded to school students, who were unable to take exams earlier this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest confusion emerged late Saturday when England’s exam regulator launched a review on its own just-published guidance on how students can appeal grades awarded under a complicated system. The change has piled more pressure on Britain’s education secretary, who has also faced criticism for failing to get all schools back in June as originally planned. One leading lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party said Sunday the confusion is “unacceptable.”