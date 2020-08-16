 Skip to Content

Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally

12:55 pm AP - National News

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The police chief of Sturgis says one protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual motorcycle rally in western South Dakota. Chief Geody Vandewater says a small group of protesters was gathered on Sturgis’ Main Street on Saturday when one demonstrator kicked the motorcycle as it passed by. The crowd began swarming toward the protesters. Vandewater says police escorted the demonstrators to a safe spot. He says the protesters were demonstrating against Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision not to shut down South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic and that the Sturgis rally was being held. No one was hurt.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film