Bourbon-scented sanitizer and wary public challenge census

10:18 am AP - National News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s been an unprecedented year for the once-a-decade head count. The workers at the front-lines of trying to get everyone in the U.S. counted in the 2020 census are facing unprecedented obstacles. People are wary of talking to strangers in a pandemic and distrustful of government. Staffers hired to knock on doors have faced a shortened schedule, administrative snafus and concerns about the quality of the protective equipment they’re received. Up to a half million census takers started hitting the streets last week to knock on the doors of around 56 million homes that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census.

Associated Press

