 Skip to Content

2 men sentenced to decades in murders of 4 in basement

8:23 am AP - National News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison in the shootings deaths of four people gunned down in the basement of a west Philadelphia home over a drug stash almost two years ago. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 34-year-old Jahlil Porter was sentenced Friday to spend at least 50 years in prison and 35-year-old Keith Garner was sentenced to at least 40 years. Authorities say 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox found drugs while renovating homes but a November 2018 attempt to sell them led to their deaths and those of 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall. Both defendants apologized before sentencing.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film