Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine is crawling north of islands in the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Kyle is moving away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States. Threats to land appear to be minimal from both storms. The National Hurricane Center on Saturday afternoon said Josephine was moving west-northwest toward the northern Leeward Islands while Kyle was moving east-northeast away from the East Coast. Josephine is forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for either storm.

