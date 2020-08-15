 Skip to Content

Thousands rally against SKorea leader despite virus warning

New
12:49 am AP - National News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters armed with umbrellas and raincoats have marched through the soggy streets of South Korea’s capital, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Municipal officials in Seoul had sought to forbid the slew of rallies planned by conservative activist and Christian groups for a holiday celebrating the 75th anniversary of the nation’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. But a court allowed some of them to go on, citing civil liberties. The demonstrators, many of them wearing masks and carrying the South Korean flag, called for President Moon Jae-in to step down over what they see as policy failures. The 166 new infections reported Saturday are the highest in five months.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film