The Ultimate Recovery: Cycles of pain anchor Biden’s moment

4:59 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s journey to accepting the Democratic presidential nomination is a story about cycles of loss and the practice of recovery. He lost his wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, suffered a pair of brain aneurysms and in 2015, lost his son, Beau, to brain cancer. A senator from Delaware for 36 years, Biden also lost two presidential campaigns. But he also became known for making connections at difficult times – and for getting up. His life story, his allies believe, fit this moment of crisis in America as he runs against President Donald Trump. 

