Robert Trump, the President’s younger brother, dead at 71

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has died after being hospitalized in New York.

He was 71. In a statement Saturday night, the president said his brother was his “best friend.” Donald Trump visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

The youngest of Trump’s siblings had remained close to the president. As recently as June, Robert Trump filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece. Officials did not immediately release a cause of death.