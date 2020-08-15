Police in Portland, Oregon, arrest 4 as protests continue
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they made four arrests overnight as they dispersed a protest that was headed toward the offices of the police union. The Portland Police Bureau declared the demonstration of a couple hundred people an unlawful assembly Friday night, saying people were throwing fireworks, golf balls and chunks of concrete at officers. Authorities said some of the protesters carried heavy wooden shields and wore gas masks and other protective gear.